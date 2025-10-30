Baghpat horror: Altaf holds a Hindu woman captive, forces her to convert and threatens with obscene videos

In Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district, a Muslim man named Altaf allegedly held a Hindu woman captive in a hotel and pressured her to convert to Islam. In her complaint to BJP district president Vedpal Upadhyay, the victim said she was also threatened with obscene videos made against her will. The woman is married.

According to the victim, the main accused Altaf runs a clothing store. Along with his associate Raja, he allegedly tried to forcibly convert her and compel her into a nikah (Islamic marriage). The woman had filed a case against Altaf and 12 others, but a local leader reportedly tried to suppress the matter.

The victim said she was confined and raped in a hotel in Ghaziabad, where her “honour was auctioned,” and she was threatened to change her statement in court.

She also accused Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leaders Pratap Gurjar and a man named Neeraj of assaulting her and trying to bribe her into altering her court statement. The woman has appealed to the BJP district president for justice and strict action against the accused.