Bangladesh: Advocate assaulted, office vandalised in Chittagong during monk Chinmoy Krishna Das’ bail hearing

In Bangladesh, lawlessness and communal violence targeted against the minority Hindus have been continuing. In a recent news, an advocate named Raegan Acharya was seriously injured in the court premises in Chittagong while seeking the bail hearing of arrested monk Chinmoy Krishna Das.

As per reports, unidentified elements attacked and vandalised the private office chamber of advocate Raegan Acharya too. The office was badly damaged and furniture was destroyed during the attack. Some social media handles shared the photo of a young man, reportedly Raegan Acharya, lying down with bandaged head wounds. However, we are unable to confirm at the moment whether the man is indeed Raegan Acharya.

Bangladesh arrested former ISKCON monk, head of Sanatan Jagaran Manch and the chief of Pundarik Dham in Chittagong, Chinmoy Krishna Das on November 25.