Bangladesh: Extremists burn Hindu man alive, wait outside his garage to confirm the victim’s painful death

A 25-year-old Hindu man named Chanchal Chandra Bhowmik was burnt alive inside a garage in Narsingdi district of Bangladesh on Friday (23rd January). This barbaric murder has raised alarm that it was well planned, putting into question how safe minorities are in Bangladesh. Chanchal had worked in that garage for several years, originally from Lakshmipur village in Cumilla, but was residing in Narsingdi due to his work. Chanchal was a middle sibling, but he was the only one working.

Chanchal Bhowmik Burned to Death in Bangladesh After Dipu–Khokon | Minority leaders demand building a safe Bangladesh for Hindus



Once again, an incident of burning a Hindu youth to death has occurred in Bangladesh. After Dipu Chandra Das was burned to death in Mymensingh and… pic.twitter.com/ERQVzIN5AO — Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury (@salah_shoaib) January 24, 2026

How the attack happened

The attack went down near Mosque Market, right next to the Narsingdi Police Lines. Eyewitnesses and locals say it was late Friday night (23rd January) when Chanchal was sleeping inside the garage. Some attackers poured petrol on the shop’s shutter from outside and set it on fire. The fire spread super fast inside. There’s even a video showing someone starting the fire outside, and then the whole garage went up in flames in seconds.

Local people were alerted and informed of the fire service. Firefighters from Narsingdi rushed over and fought the blaze for almost an hour before putting it out. When they checked inside, they found Chanchal’s charred body. Witnesses said he was trapped in there for a long time and must have suffered a horrible death.

Family’s anger and police response

Chanchal’s family has described the incident as a “planned murder” and demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible. They have also called for the harshest punishment for the attackers, saying the act could not have been accidental. The killing has created tension in the area, with members of the local Hindu community expressing deep concern over their safety. The police have reportedly collected evidence from the spot, started checking CCTVs, and are about to file the case.

The savage attack has outraged local Hindu leaders, who are demanding speedy arrests. They want the government to take more initiative in protecting minorities in the area.

This is not an isolated incident. Bangladesh has witnessed several mob attacks on minorities in recent times, which began after anti-India radical student leader Sharif Osman Hadi was killed. On 18th December last year, garment worker Dipu Chandra Das was lynched by a mob and set on fire over false blasphemy allegations. Within days, Amrit Mondal, a young man the police described as a dreaded criminal, was beaten to death at Rajbari for extortion.

Just last week, Hindu trader Liton Chandra Das was killed in a Muslim mob beating in Kaliganj. In another case, fuel station worker Ripon Saha was run over and crushed while trying to stop a vehicle from driving off without paying at a petrol pump.