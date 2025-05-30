Bangladesh: Hindus launch protest against targeted violence and arson attacks by Muslim mobs in Jessore

On Friday (30th May), a large group of Hindus staged protest outside the National Press Club in Bangladesh’s capital city of Dhaka. The development comes more than a week after Muslim mobs carried out violence, vandalism and arson attacks on Hindu homes in Abhaynagar in Jessore district.

The Hindu organisations that carried out demonstrations included ‘Sammilita Sanatan Parishad’, ‘Bangladesh Jatiyo Hindu Mahajot’ and ‘Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Mahajot.’

“In protest of the persecution of the Hindu community, including attacks in Abhaynagar, Jessore, and across the country such as the vandalism of homes, looting, arson, and assaults on temples,” read one of the banners.

As per the banners, the human chain and protest rally began at 9:30 am on Friday (30th May).

On 22nd May, a Muslim mob carried out arson attacks on Hindu homes in Dahar Mashihati village in Abhaynagar upazila in Jessore district of Bangladesh.

The incident occured soon after the killing of a 50-year-old Krishak Dal leader Tariqul Islam over the ownership dispute of a fish enclosure.

Thereafter, a mob of Muslim extremists set fire to more than 20 Hindu homes in the Dahar Mashihati village. They vandalised 4 shops and set 2 others on fire. More than 10 people were injured in the targeted attacks.

A 25-year-old Hindu youth named Sagar Biswas was also abducted. Most of the victims belonged to the Matua community.

OpIndia had explained how Muhammad Yunus vindicated our report but desperately attempted to whitewash the torture and systematic communal violence in Jessore.