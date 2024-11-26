A Muslim lawyer defending prominent Hindu leader and ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das was killed amid ongoing protests outside the Bangladesh court on Tuesday, November 26.

The deceased has been identified as Saiful Islam Alif, a trainee lawyer.

Dr. Nibedita Ghosh, the duty doctor at the emergency department of Chittagong Medical College Hospital, confirmed the information, stating, “The injured are receiving treatment at the hospital.”

The injured individuals are Sribas Das, Sharku Das, Choton, Sujit Ghosh, Utpal, and Enamul Haque.

Bangladesh is convulsed with a fresh wave of violence after Islamists ran riot against ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, an eminent personality championing the rights of minorities.

On Monday, November 25, Bangladesh Police arrested a Hindu leader and ISKCON monk, plunging the strife-torn country into a new crisis months following the ouster of PM Sheikh Hasina after the murderous takeover by Islamist rioters. Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a Hindu priest and prominent leader of Bangladesh’s religious minority, was arrested in Dhaka. Das was among the foremost leaders advocating for the safeguarding of minority rights in the predominantly Muslim nation.

The arrest comes in the wake of protests by the Hindu community in Rangpur, approximately 300 kilometres north of Dhaka, calling for stronger legal safeguards and the establishment of a dedicated ministry for minority affairs.