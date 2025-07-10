Bangladesh witnesses 2,442 attacks on Hindus and ethnic minorities in less than a year: Details

On Thursday (10th July), the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council (BHBCUC) informed that a total of 2,442 incidents of violence have been recorded against religious and ethnic minorities between 4th August 2024 and 30th June this year.

The revelations were made during a media briefing at the National Press Club in Dhaka.

According to BHBCUC, the violent incidents include murder, torture, rape, gang rape, vandalism of religious places of worship, blasphemy arrests, forced resignations, targeted attacks, and forcible occupation of homes and businesses of minority communities.

As per the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, about 2100 violent incidents occurred between 4th and 20th August of last year. An additional 132 violent incidents were recorded between 21st August 2024 and 31st December 2024.

Since the start of the year until 30th June, about 258 new violent incidents were recorded. The victims in these cases include Hindu men, women and teenagers. BHBCUC pointed out that the Yunus regime has downplayed the attacks on the minority community by giving ‘political angles’ to the heinous crimes, which have in turn emboldened the extremists.

Acting General Secretary of the organisation, Manindra Kumar Nath, stated “The government is ignoring the incidents of persecution of religious minorities. We demand a fair trial of the violent incidents.”