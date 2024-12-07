‘Baseless’: Patna Police deny detaining educator ‘Khan sir’ over BPSC protests, register FIR against those spreading rumours

A day after news spread of Bihar Police detaining Patna educators Faizal Khan, known popularly as Khan Sir, and Motiur Rahman alias Guru Rahman, Patna Police has dismissed these rumours as baseless.

As per the viral rumours, the educators were detained after they joined the protests against “normalisation” marks in the Bihar Public Service Commission examination (BPSC). However, now Police has clarified that all these reports were misleading.

Normalisation is a statistical process of equalising the scores of candidates who appeared in multiple shifts. Anu Kumari, the sub-divisional police officer at Patna’s Sachivalaya, told the media that the reports of Khan Sir and Guru Rahmanbeing detained were baseless, misleading and provocative.

Reportedly, the Police is also taking action against those who spread the mischievous rumour, including an X (formerly Twitter) account called ‘Khan Global Studies’, and an FIR has been registered for the same.