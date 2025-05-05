Bengal: Bapan Sheikh bites off and swallows his wife’s nose because he thought it was ‘too beautiful’



In a bizarre incident in Shantipur of Bengal’s Nadia district, a man named Bapan Sheikh has mutilated his wife while she was asleep. Sheikh reportedly bit off his wife’s nose and ate it.

As per reports, the victim woman named Madhu Khatun, has told police that her husband, Bapan Sheikh of Shantipur’s Berpara area, always told her that her nose is beautiful, and he was obsessed with it. On Friday, May 02, when Madhu Khatun was asleep, Bapan reportedly attacked her, bit off her nose and ate it, swallowing the flesh. When Madhu woke up in extreme pain, Bapan allegedly overpowered her and even bit her hand.

A distraught Madhu Khatun approached the police along with her family members on Saturday, May 3. She has complained that Bapan is an alcoholic, and he is often abusive. The couple were married for 9 years and they have a 8-year-old daughter. Bapan often used to tell Madhu Khatun that she was beautiful and had even threatened to throw acid on her face.

Ranaghat SP Ashish Mijya has stated that they have received a complaint on this regard and are taking necessary action.