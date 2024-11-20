Bengal: BJP’s Sukanta Majumdar arrested while heading to violence-hit Beldanga

The West Bengal Police, on November 20, Wednesday, made “preventive arrest” of BJP’s state president Sukanta Majumdar in Krishnanagar area in Nadia district when he was moving towards violence-hit Beldanga in adjoining Murshidabad to take stock of the situation there, a senior officer said.

The action was taken under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which states that such arrests are made to prevent the commission of cognizable offences, he said.

Earlier in the day, Majumdar’s convoy was stopped by the police while he was on his way to Beldanga, where around 17 people have been injured in clashes between two communities