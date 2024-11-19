The law and order situation in Beldanga in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal is far from normal. A state of unrest ensued after a Muslim mob unleashed attacks on Hindu homes on Saturday (16th November) over alleged ‘blasphemy.’

The mob resorted to large-scale violence, vandalism and arson. While speaking to OpIndia, a resident of Baldanga informed us on the condition of anonymity that crude bombs were hurled and over 20 Hindus were injured.

Official figures, as reported by the media, suggest only 6 injuries. The West Bengal police have claimed that there were no casualties.

Do you have the guts to reveal the identity of the 'two groups' who clashed over 'some condemnable mischief'?

Also, clash means a violent confrontation between two parties, but what happened in Beldanga is at the best can be described as a concerted attack by one party on the… https://t.co/FwklnDa7GB pic.twitter.com/AuW9VnoLJs — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) November 18, 2024

So far, around 17 people have been arrested in connection to the case. At least 8 of them were produced before a local court.

The local administration had imposed prohibitory measures under Section 167 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), thereby preventing the assembly of more than 5 people.

Internet services continue to be suspended. The ruling Trinamool Congress government, led by Mamata Banerjee, has alleged that the situation in Beldanga has returned to normalcy – a claim denied by our source.

Beldanga, a predominantly Musl!m area, has witnessed its third such attack this year.



The pandal’s lighting system owner was also Musl!m.



Was this attack on Hindus pre-planned?@NIA_India A thorough investigation could reveal potential terror links. pic.twitter.com/GBtzVycJrQ — Bloody Media (@bloody_media) November 18, 2024

On Monday (18th November), TMC leader Kunal Ghosh alleged, “There was provocation in Beldanga due to which clashes broke out. However, the situation is peaceful now in the area. Evil forces are trying to provoke people in Beldanga.

“They (evil forces) are trying to create confusion. What happened in Beldanga was due to the confusion created by these evil forces,” he further claimed.

Our source told us that the ban on internet services is preventing more videos and photos of violence in Beldanga from emerging on social media.

West Bengal Governor intervenes

In the meantime, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose sought an ‘action-taken’ report from Mamata Banerjee over the onslaught on the Hindu community in Beldanga.

An official told PTI, “The Governor sought an immediate action taken report from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the

incident in Beldanga in Murshidabad district. He is very disturbed and expressed his anguish about the developments there. If the situation demands, the governor may visit Beldanga on Tuesday.”

Governor CV Ananda Bose is reportedly monitoring the situation from Raj Bhavan and has cancelled all his other engagements.