Tuesday, November 19, 2024
HomeNews ReportsWest Bengal: Situation in Beldanga remains tense after onslaught on Hindus, internet suspended, Governor...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

West Bengal: Situation in Beldanga remains tense after onslaught on Hindus, internet suspended, Governor seeks report from Mamata govt

A resident of Beldanga told OpIndia that the ban on internet services is preventing more videos and photos of violence from emerging on social media.

OpIndia Staff
West Bengal: Situation in Beldanga remains tense after onslaught on Hindus, internet suspended, Governor seeks report from Mamata govt
Violence in Beldanga, images via Bloody Media/X
10

The law and order situation in Beldanga in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal is far from normal. A state of unrest ensued after a Muslim mob unleashed attacks on Hindu homes on Saturday (16th November) over alleged ‘blasphemy.’

The mob resorted to large-scale violence, vandalism and arson. While speaking to OpIndia, a resident of Baldanga informed us on the condition of anonymity that crude bombs were hurled and over 20 Hindus were injured.

Official figures, as reported by the media, suggest only 6 injuries. The West Bengal police have claimed that there were no casualties.

So far, around 17 people have been arrested in connection to the case. At least 8 of them were produced before a local court.

The local administration had imposed prohibitory measures under Section 167 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), thereby preventing the assembly of more than 5 people.

Internet services continue to be suspended. The ruling Trinamool Congress government, led by Mamata Banerjee, has alleged that the situation in Beldanga has returned to normalcy – a claim denied by our source.

On Monday (18th November), TMC leader Kunal Ghosh alleged, “There was provocation in Beldanga due to which clashes broke out. However, the situation is peaceful now in the area. Evil forces are trying to provoke people in Beldanga.

“They (evil forces) are trying to create confusion. What happened in Beldanga was due to the confusion created by these evil forces,” he further claimed.

Our source told us that the ban on internet services is preventing more videos and photos of violence in Beldanga from emerging on social media.

West Bengal Governor intervenes

In the meantime, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose sought an ‘action-taken’ report from Mamata Banerjee over the onslaught on the Hindu community in Beldanga.

An official told PTI, “The Governor sought an immediate action taken report from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the
incident in Beldanga in Murshidabad district. He is very disturbed and expressed his anguish about the developments there. If the situation demands, the governor may visit Beldanga on Tuesday.”

Governor CV Ananda Bose is reportedly monitoring the situation from Raj Bhavan and has cancelled all his other engagements.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Undersea internet cable connecting Germany and Finland destroyed beneath the Baltic Sea, sabotage feared

OpIndia Staff -
Similar cases of cables being severed in Baltic Sea have happened in the past. Investigators of a 2023 case involving damage to telecom cables and a subsea gas pipeline pointed to a Chinese container ship as the possible culprit. They believed that the ship dragged its anchor, resulting in the damage. However, it remains unclear whether the incident was deliberate or accidental.
Opinions

Delhi Pollution: ‘Power plants worse than stubble burning’, crackers ban and more – How misleading ‘research’ headlines and political drama are hiding real causes

Rukma Rathore -
AAP govt also attributed Delhi pollution to Diwali crackers and thermal power plants, ignoring its own incompetence.

The Wire columnist compares Afghanistan’s currency with INR to insinuate its economy is stronger than India’s, becomes the butt of all jokes

How Wikimedia Foundation makes editorial decisions for Wikipedia, censors dissenting admins and engages in favouritism

Joe Biden throwing oil on fire: Russia reacts to US allowing Ukraine to use American missiles to target Russian territory

Why the Haka inside New Zealand Parliament? As Maori MP’s unique protest goes viral, here why a treaty from 1840 is the reason behind...

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com