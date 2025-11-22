Bengaluru police arrested three persons, including a police constable and a former employee of CMS Info System Limited, in connection with the daylight robbery of ₹7.11 crore from an ATM cash refill van, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said on Saturday. The police also have recovered most of the amount looted during the crime from a CMS cash van, and the vehicles used in the crime have been seized.

The police have recovered ₹5.76 crore of the amount from the accused. The three arrested include a constable from the Govindarajanagar police station, a former employee of CMS Infosystems, and the in-charge of the CMS cash van.

The incident took place on 19th November near the Ashoka Pillar in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, wherein the cash van was intercepted by a gang impersonating RBI and Income Tax officials.

Investigation revealed that the constable was in close contact with the ex-CMS employee during the days before and after the robbery. It is learnt that, as per mobile call data, the two kept calling each other during the heist.

The gang forcibly took over the cash van, forced the staff into their car and transferred the cash boxes on the Dairy Circle flyover, a place with minimal CCTV cameras, and escaped. The getaway vehicle was later found abandoned near Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh.

The police suspect the involvement of an insider, as there were discrepancies in the statements made by the van crew. The constable was attached to Govindarajanagar police station, while the ex-CMS employee had resigned recently but kept close relations with the constable. The police investigate further into the entire theft and the network behind this daylight, well-planned heist.​