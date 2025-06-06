Bengaluru Stampede: A day after suspension of senior Police officers, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s political secretary removed

A couple of days after the deadly stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s celebrations led to the death of 11 and injured 56 others, Political Secretary to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, K Govindaraj, has been relieved from his post with immediate effect, as per a state government notification.

Govindaraj is the latest high profile name to face the action in the aftermath of the stampede. Earlier, Bengaluru Commissioner of Police, Additional Commissioner of Police, and DCP of the central division were suspended following the tragedy.

The Karnataka government has also transferred the head of the information department, Hemant Nimbalkar.

Notably, on June 4, RCB held a victory celebration in Bengaluru after winning their first ever IPL Trophy a day before. With a large number of people gathering in a short time, chaos ensued, and 11 people lost their lives in the stampede that resulted.