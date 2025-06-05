Thursday, June 5, 2025
IPL victory stampede: Bengaluru police commissioner and other top officers suspended, FIR filed against RCB, KCSA, DNA Entertainment and their officials to be arrested

The CM also announced the formation of one-man commission headed by retired Justice Michael D’Cunha appointed to probe the tragedy on Wednesday.

OpIndia Staff

A day after 11 people lost their lives in stampede at celebrations of IPL victory by RCB in Bengaluru, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announced that several top officials including Bengaluru Commissioner of Police has been suspended. The incident took place at Chinnaswamy stadium, where the state government had organised the event to celebrate the first ever IPL win by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Addressing the media, the CM said that the Commissioner of Police, Additional Commissioner of Police, and DCP of the central division and the Cricket Stadium in-charge have been suspended. Along with them, the Police Inspector, Station House Master and Station House Officer of Cubbon Park Police Station have also been suspended.

The CM also announced the formation of one-man commission headed by retired Justice Michael D’Cunha appointed to probe the tragedy on Wednesday. The commission will submit a report on the tragedy in 30 days.

Moreover, Siddaramaiah said that decision has been taken to arrest those responsible for crowd management at the event. This includes officials of IPL team RCB, the event manager DNA Entertainment, and representative of the Karnataka State Cricket Association.

Earlier in the day, an FIR was filed against these entities along with some others at the Cubbon Park Police Station. The FIR was registered accusing them of culpable homicide, criminal negligence and other serious charges. Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 115 (Voluntarily causing hurt), 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by using dangerous weapons or means), 190 (liability of members of an unlawful assembly for offences committed in pursuit of a common object), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging their duty), 125(12) (acts endangering life or personal safety of others), 142 (unlawful assembly) and 121 (abetment of an offence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been invoked in the case.

The case has been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department for inquiry. Earlier today, the Karnataka High Court issued a notice to the state government over the stampede incident near the Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed the lives of 11 people and left several injured. The High Court took suo motu cognisance of the incident and asked for a further status report.

