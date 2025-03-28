Bengaluru: Techie kills wife, stuffs her body in suitcase and drives to Maharashtra

In Bengaluru, Karnataka, a 36-year-old man has been arrested for killing his wife, by stabbing her with a knife. Rajesh Khedeker lived with his wife Gauri Sambrekar in a first-floor house in Hulimavu, Bengaluru. The couple had moved to Bengaluru only a month ago.

As per reports, Rajesh killed his wife with a kitchen knife in a spate of anger on Wednesday night. On Thursday evening, Rajesh called his landlord and informed him that he had left the house after killing his wife. The police found Gauri’s body stuffed inside a suitcase kept inside the house. Rajesh left the house and drove to Maharashtra after the murder. He was arrested near Pune.

Rajesh has informed that he used to work from home and he got angry over dinner on Wednesday over some trivial issue. He stabbed Gauri with a kitchen knife, following which the woman died on the spot. The couple had married two years earlier and had only recently moved to Bengaluru from Mumbai.

Neighbours have informed that the couple seemed normal, and there was no visible animosity between them, nor any indication of major dispute. The victim Gauri was a Mass Comm graduate and was searching for a job. Rajesh works as a project manager in a software firm.