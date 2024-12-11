Bengaluru techie suicide case: Wife’s lawyer says the Rs 40,000 maintainance order was only for the child, adds it is wrong to blame judge

In the case of the suicide of Atul Subhash, News 24 spoke to a lawyer, reportedly the legal representative of Atul’s wife Nikita. Speaking to News 24, the lawyer stated that it is wrong to blame the judge for any ‘bad judgement’ or corruption because the order for providing Rs 40,000 as maintenance for the child’s couple was not unusual.

The lawyer further added that the order to provide maintenance for the child was passed in July and that was the last time Atul or his family had to come to the Jaunpur family court for the case. He added that if Atul thought that the maintenance amount was not fair, he had the option of approaching a higher court for relief.

He did not elaborate about the other cases that allegedly Nikita’s family had filed against Atul, as per Atul’s dying declaration and video before suicide.

The lawyer also added that Atul’s wife Nikita is working in Delhi and is capable of taking care of her own financial needs, hence the maintenance amount was set only for the child.

He added that the cases lodged against Nikita and her family members are not under the jurisdiction of Jaunpur court because the legal proceedings will go on as per the jurisdiction of the area where the cases have been lodged.