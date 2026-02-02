A disturbing case of rape, blackmail, and extortion involving a minor has surfaced in Bhopal’s Kohefiza police station limits. The victim, an 11th-grade student studying at a reputed school in the Shahpura area, was allegedly sexually assaulted after being lured into a relationship. Police have arrested the accused, Osaf Ali Khan, and registered an FIR against him.

According to Kohefiza police station in-charge Krishna Gopal Shukla, the accused frequently visited the area near the victim’s school to meet one of her friends. Using this connection, he gradually befriended the minor and gained her trust.

In July last year, Osaf allegedly took the student out, claiming he would show her around Bhopal. Instead, he drove her to the secluded Khanugaon area, where he raped her inside a car. When she resisted, he allegedly pacified her with false assurances of marriage.

The accused secretly recorded an obscene video during the assault and later used it to blackmail the victim. Threatening to make the video public, he demanded Rs 1 lakh. Terrified of social stigma and defamation, the minor managed to arrange 40,000 and handed it over to him.

Despite receiving the money, the accused continued to pressure the girl for repeated sexual exploitation.

When she finally blocked him on social media and phone, he allegedly began harassing her using multiple numbers. After she refused to comply, he reportedly showed the obscene video to her friends.

Shattered and left with no option, the student approached the police station with the help of her cousin and members of a Hindu organisation, following which a formal complaint was lodged.

The victim also told police that the accused pressured her to convert to her religion after marriage and forced her to recite Kalma and offer namaz repeatedly against her will.

Police have taken Osaf Ali Khan into custody and seized his mobile phone, which will be sent for forensic examination as part of the investigation.