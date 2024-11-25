Biggest ever drug haul: Indian Coast Guard seize 5 tonnes of narcotics in Andaman

The Indian Coast Guard have seized around 5 tonnes of drugs near the Andaman Islands, in what is said to be the biggest ever drug haul by the coastal security agency. As per reports, the narcotics were held from a fishing vessel near the Andaman waters.

Speaking to ANI, defence officials stated, “Indian Coast Guard has apprehended a huge consignment of around five tonnes of drugs from a fishing boat in the Andaman waters. This is likely to be the biggest ever drug haul by the Indian Coast Guard ever. More details awaited.”