Bihar: Chhath Puja entertainment turns tragic, dancer bitten by cobra during ‘snake dance’

In Bihar’s Saharsa, a dance program on the occasion of Chhath Puja turned into a tragedy as one of the dancers performing on the stage was bitten by a cobra. The dancers had multiple live cobras on stage and were performing movie songs by using those cobras as props.

सहरसा में छठ पूजा के अवसर पर सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया था जिसमें कलाकार फिल्मी गीत पर सांप को गर्दन पर लपेट गाने के धुन पर डांस कर रहे थे..इस स्टेज पर दो कोबरा सांप को रखा गया था और गाने के धुन में कलाकार इतने मग्न हो गए की कब कोबरा सांप ने कलाकार को डस लिया कुछ पता… pic.twitter.com/N7axxCcgFu — Bihar Tak (@BiharTakChannel) November 12, 2024

In a viral video, a man can be seen placing cobras on the stage while a dancer wraps a cobra around her neck. As per reports, a dancer who was bitten by a cobra, wasn’t even aware of the snakebite. After the dancer’s health started deteriorating, he was taken to a local occultist to ‘bring the venom out’. But as his condition became critical they took him to hospital for treatment.

Reports mention that rural dancers often perform with cobras for a mere 2000 rupees per performance. The victim’s name is Gaurav Kumar Sharma and the incident occurred in the Rakiya Bijalpur area in Saharsa district. They had got the cobras from a snake charmer for their performance.