Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Bihar: Chhath Puja entertainment turns tragic, dancer bitten by cobra during ‘snake dance’

In Bihar’s Saharsa, a dance program on the occasion of Chhath Puja turned into a tragedy as one of the dancers performing on the stage was bitten by a cobra. The dancers had multiple live cobras on stage and were performing movie songs by using those cobras as props.

In a viral video, a man can be seen placing cobras on the stage while a dancer wraps a cobra around her neck. As per reports, a dancer who was bitten by a cobra, wasn’t even aware of the snakebite. After the dancer’s health started deteriorating, he was taken to a local occultist to ‘bring the venom out’. But as his condition became critical they took him to hospital for treatment.

Reports mention that rural dancers often perform with cobras for a mere 2000 rupees per performance. The victim’s name is Gaurav Kumar Sharma and the incident occurred in the Rakiya Bijalpur area in Saharsa district. They had got the cobras from a snake charmer for their performance.

