The Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday,15th October, released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The ruling party led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced the names of 57 candidates. Party MP Sanjay Kumar Jha said that Nitish Kumar will begin the election campaign on Thursday, 16th October.

Janata Dal United (JDU) releases the first list of candidates for the Bihar Assembly Elections. pic.twitter.com/Zb2G7PZvv0 — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2025

Former minister Santosh Kumar Nirala has been fielded from the Rajpur constituency in Buxar district, which is reserved for Scheduled Castes. Nirala, 51, was already “unilaterally” announced as a candidate by Nitish Kumar in early September during a party meeting in Buxar.

Another key name on the list is former MLA Anant Singh, who will contest from the Mokama seat. Singh had earlier represented Mokama five times but lost his position after being disqualified. His wife, Nilam Devi, later won the seat in a bypoll in 2022.

Images via X/ani

The announcement comes after the finalisation of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) seat-sharing deal for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. According to the arrangement, the JD(U) and BJP will contest 101 seats each, while the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has been given 29 seats. The Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) will contest 6 seats each.

The Bihar elections will be held in two phases, on 6th November and 11th November and the counting of votes will take place on 14th November.