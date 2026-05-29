Days after the NEET UG paper leak scandal rocked the nation, the Central government is reportedly planning to deploy the Indian Air Force (IAF) for the transportation of the question paper of the NEET UG reexam on 21st June.

On 28th May, a high-level meeting involving Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Defence Minister Rajnath, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and others was held, wherein the ministers discussed using IAF aircraft and logistics for the secure transportation of NEET UG question papers from printing presses to exam centres across the country.

The rationale behind involving the IAF is the goal of tackling multifaceted challenges, particularly the paper leak that led to the cancellation of the original NEET UG exam held on 3rd May.

Post Department earlier, IAF now: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on why defence forces will likely be involved in NEET UG exam

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has confirmed the role of IAF in assisting with transportation to ensure a “foolproof” NEET exam is being considered. The minister says that this is a part of a broader “whole-of-government” security push involving central agencies, the Home Ministry and state police.

“In previous examinations, there was a major role for the postal department, the Home Ministry, and state governments. We have taken their help earlier and will continue with a whole-of-government approach to ensure smooth, free, and fair examinations,” Pradhan said. Minister Pradhan cited logistical and security factors, and monsoon weather conditions, for using the IAF for transportation of question papers to exam centres.

“The work earlier done by the postal department will now also be supported by the Indian Air Force so that question papers reach their destinations on time, considering all factors. The government is serious and fully prepared to conduct free and fair examinations,” Pradhan said. A final decision in this regard is expected to be taken by the Prime Minister’s Office in the coming days.

The proposal to use the defence forces to transport question papers indicates that the govt has lost trust on the current system used for the task. It has been found that the papers were leaked at multiple points during the entire transit from printers to exam centres, and it is not easy to fix this problem soon. Therefore, the govt is considering the use of IAF for the upcoming re-NEET in June.

Meanwhile, politics has intensified on the matter, with many opposition leaders alleging that the idea of involving the IAF in conducting exams, which should be handled by civilian authorities, reflects the government’s failure and incompetence.

Social media debate is also divided, with many criticising the move as reducing the IAF to a ‘courier service’. Meanwhile, those in support of the move argue that with defence forces involved, the possibility of a paper leak will be near dead.

Should IAF be used for facilitating a foolproof NEET UG re-exam?

The busting of the NEET UG 2026 exam paper leak came as a monumental disappointment for 22 lakh aspirants who appeared for the high-stakes exam. The cancellation of the NEET exam by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on 12th May burdened lakhs of aspirants with going through the same exhausting preparation process they had undergone for a year. Students are already frustrated with a year of their efforts going in vain; the Central government and NTA cannot afford to disappoint the candidates once again.

Apparently, it is for this reason that the Central government is considering what obviously comes across as an extreme measure, involving the IAF.

The idea carries several merits. The Indian Air Force’s stringent protocols, secure air transport, and oversight would reduce tampering risks during transit, especially during such tight timelines and the monsoon season, as defence logistics are hardened against breaches.

A direct involvement of armed forces would deter leak mafias from attempting any misadventure during transit. If Indians trust anyone as much as they trust God, it is the Indian Armed Forces. Thus, their presence would restore public confidence.

However, the Indian Air Force is for national defence. Their job is to defend Indians from the enemies of the nation. The forces have time and again contributed to rescue missions during natural disasters and other emergencies. However, a paper leak, although a very serious issue, is not a national emergency warranting IAF’s intervention. Involving defence forces in a strictly civilian matter is the last resort.

Diverting IAF aircraft and personnel for exam papers transportation comes across essentially as an admission by the Education Ministry that it is incapable of conducting leak-proof exams. Such dramatic, quick fixes might get the government through this one exam; however, deploying the IAF for NEET or any such exams would violate their dignity.

Is the Education Ministry admitting that civilian institutions, postal, police, and especially the NTA are incompetent for these basic tasks? Would the Ministry not be turning education into a national security spectacle? Can’t law enforcement authorities provide appropriate logistical support for the question paper transportation during the monsoon season?

Most importantly, the NEET UG 2026 paper leak did not happen only during the transportation of the question paper; the rot lies within the exam-conducting authorities and processes.

The origin of the paper leak was a Nashik printing press. The leak was an insider job involving professors, NIA-linked individuals and a coaching nexus in Rajasthan. Question paper copies are alleged to have been accessed and copied pre-distribution. The leak happened at the source; the question paper was circulated and sold as a ‘guess paper’ through Telegram and other online mediums. It is not that a group of gun-yielding men intercepted vehicles transporting question papers, took the papers and fled.

When GPS, CCTV, biometrics and other such measures could not prevent a paper leak due to insider complicity, why does the government think involving IAF for paper transportation will fix everything? How will IAF fix the rot within the exam-conducting bodies? Will IAF officers replace NTA insiders?

Intentions aside, the armed forces are meant to protect the country and its honour, not do damage control for the government in civilian matters. Yes, the Central government has announced a complete CBT transition from next year to prevent leaks in the NEET exam; however, the examination process in India needs reform, a complete overhaul, not diversion of the resources of the armed forces into such civilian matters.