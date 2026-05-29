The Islamic ‘festival’ of Eid-ul-Adha or Bakrid in India was celebrated across the country on 28th May by slaughtering goats and other permissible animals. The celebration of bloodshed, however, was in some places claimed blood of Hindus as well.

From tensions in Mira Road housing society over Muslim bringing Qurbani goats inside, court petitions seeking permission for the slaughter of cows, which Hindus revere, to full-fledged violence in Nuh, Bakrid this year witnessed communal tensions in some places and clashes between rival groups in others. OpIndia has brought to its readers a compilation of all major such incidents of violence on Bakrid 2026.

Blood was spilt on the streets of Hindu colonies in Hyderabad on Bakrid, outrage erupted

While social media was replete with greetings and messages calling Bakrid a festival of ‘humanity’, ‘compassion’ and ‘sacrifice’, several videos of the aftermath of Qurbani of innocent animals showed a contrary reality. A disturbing video from Telangana’s Hyderabad surfaced on social media on 27th May, showing blood flowing on the streets of Musheerabad after animal sacrifices on the occasion of Bakrid.

This is from the heart of Hyderabad under Congress Ruled Telangana.



Blood flowing through Hindu colonies in Musheerabad during Bakrid.



Hygiene, public sensitivity and civic responsibility has gone for toss



Congress Supporter😷😷😷 pic.twitter.com/cgi9yHL21R — हिंदुत्व रक्षक (@Shivnat71790298) May 28, 2026

Blood of the slaughtered animals flowing on the streets not only showed the sheer lack of sense of hygiene but also came across as a deliberate act of asserting intimidating dominance over local Hindus. Clearly, what’s a sacrifice for Muslims became stress for Hindus, and yet the local police took no strict action.

MP: Communal tensions flare up in Ratlam after the discovery of a severed cow head on Bakrid

In Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam, a severed cow head was found on Bakrid, triggering protests by local Hindu rights organisations. Hindu activists blocked the road and demanded action against those behind cow slaughter, giving a seven-day ultimatum to the police.

The police detained some people after an initial investigation. Meanwhile, Hindu activists alleged that such incidents have occurred earlier as well and raised concerns that slaughtering cows indicates a deliberate attempt to stoke communal tensions.

MP: Meat thrown outside a Hindu home in Ujjain on Bakrid

Outrage erupted in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on 28th May, after a piece of meat was found outside the home of a Hindu family. Local Hindus demanded action against those harassing Hindus on Bakrid.

Snehlata Gupta, a resident of Gandhinagar, said she had cleaned outside her house as usual that morning. When she returned a short while later, she saw pieces of meat lying in a polythene bag near the gate. Seeing this, she immediately alerted her neighbours. In no time, a crowd gathered and informed the police about the matter. The investigation is underway.

Qurbani of Hindus on Bakrid? Hindu youth stabbed to death by Muslims in UP’s Ghaziabad

In Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, a Hindu youth was stabbed to death by Muslims with a knife, leaving him severely injured on Bakrid. The horrific anti-Hindu crime was committed by Muslim men in the Navneet Nagar area. The victim’s family alleged that the Muslim attackers hurled religious slurs against the Hindu boy and said that they will slaughter the Hindu boy as ‘Qurbani’ on Bakrid. The Hindu youth was rushed to a nearby hospital; however, he succumbed to his wounds.

"Are Hindus born to be slaughtered only?"



This is what the family of a teenage Hindu boy asked after he was stabbed by Islamists in Ghaziabad.



Before being stabbed and having his intestine taken out, the attackers asked, "If you have seen Bakra?"



Are they now going to… pic.twitter.com/2PtoHFUMjB — Subhi Vishwakarma (@subhi_karma) May 29, 2026

“It’s Bakrid, let’s slaughter him today,” the accused said, as per the account of the victim’s family. Following the incident, members of several Hindu organisations and local residents gathered at the Khoda police station and staged a protest. The police have arrested the Muslim accused, and further action is underway.

Maharashtra: Ruckus in Kalyan over closure of Durgadi Temple on Bakrid

On the occasion of Bakrid, communal tensions heated up in Maharashtra’s Kalyan, after the closure of the Durgadi Fort and the Durga Mata Temple due to Bakrid namaz. Several Hindu organisations, joined by both rival factions of the Shiv Sena as well as local BJP leader Mahesh Patil held a protest, calling the suppression of the Hindu community’s faith to accommodate that of Muslims is intolerable.

The protesters contended that preventing the ringing of bells and darshan at the temple violated the rights of Hindu devotees. This tradition of ringing bells at the Durga Mata Temple is 40 years old, and began during the 1986 “Ghantanad Movement”.

A heavy police force was deployed to maintain law and order.

UP: Muslim man chased and beaten outside mosque in Bhadohi for asking questions about Sharia on Bakrid

In Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi, a Muslim youth named Intekhab Alam was assaulted by a mob comprising 25 to 30 of his co-religionists outside a mosque on Bakrid. His crime? Asking questions about the Islamic Sharia.

The incident unfolded in the Ghosia town of the Aurai police station area. Victim Intekhab was coming out of the mosque after offering namaz when he was chased and thrashed by a Muslim mob. He was attacked after the mosque’s Hafiz dog whistled some Muslim men over the 34-year-old victim, for asking Sharia-related questions. The attackers first hurled verbal abuses and heckled him, and soon assaulted him with sticks and iron rods, the police said.

UP: Hindu man attacked by Muslim village head in Hardoi in Bakrid

On Bakrid, a Hindu man named Sanjay Rathour was brutally attacked with sharp weapons by village head Sharif Siddiqui and his nephews Javed, Junaid and Chhote while he was working in his field. The Muslim attackers fled the spot, leaving the Hindu man in severely injured condition.

The Hardoi Police confirmed the incident and said that a case has been registered and necessary action is being taken.

“In the referenced case, an FIR has been registered at Hariyawan Police Station under the relevant sections. Other statutory proceedings are underway,” the police said.

संदर्भित प्रकरण में थाना हरियावां पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है। अन्य वैधानिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। — Hardoi Police (@hardoipolice) May 29, 2026

Haryana: Two rival Muslim groups clash in Nuh

A dispute between two villages in Haryana’s Nuh district escalated into violence after Bakrid prayers on Thursday (May 28, 2026). In Nizampur village, an old dispute related to Panchayat elections escalated into a heated argument between two groups, which then escalated into stone-pelting, lathi-charge, and axes. Six people were injured in the incident.

The second incident occurred in Singar village, where two groups clashed over an old rivalry. About six people were injured here as well. A total of 12 people were injured in both incidents, with one person in critical condition being referred to a medical college. Police increased surveillance in both villages and reported the situation under control.

UP: Hindus catch Gada Khan cooking meat inside Durga temple on Bakrid, police arrest the accused

In Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district, an outrage erupted after a Muslim man was caught cooking meat inside the Durga Temple premises on Bakrid (28th May). The Muslim accused has been identified as Gada Khan, a resident of Rajasthan.

Upon receiving information, Narsingh Vahini activists, along with Kartik workers, arrived at the scene and staged a protest. The Nauchandi police station arrived at the temple premises and recovered meat. The police have taken the accused Gada Khan into custody.