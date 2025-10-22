Bihar: Fayaz, Jilani, Gulnawaz arrested for kidnapping and murder of 12-year-old Dalit boy, victim family says they had demanded 25 lakh in ransom

The 12-year-old son of a watchman was murdered in the Madhubani district of Bihar. On 19th October, the child’s body was discovered in a paddy field located 500 meters from his residence. Authorities have apprehended the suspects, identified as Mohammad Fayaz, Mohammad Jilani and Mohammad Gulnawaz.

According to reports, the family of the deceased revealed that their 12-year-old son, Aditya Kumar, had been missing since 13th October. The kidnappers had demanded a ransom of Rs 25 lakh through Instagram two days later and issued threats to dismember him if their demand was not fulfilled. The family alerted the police, however, the youngster remained missing.

Locals alerted the police after the detection of a foul odor after which the family was called and they identified the body. According to police, the victim was killed three days earlier and left in the field.

In Madhubani, Bihar, 12-year-old Aditya, son of a watchman, was abducted and k/led for ransom.



Mohammad Faiyaz, Mohammad Jilani, and Mohammad Gulnawaz demanded ₹25 lakh on Instagram, threatened to cʉt him into pieces.



When the family couldn’t pay, they mʉπdered him and… pic.twitter.com/zhC9by5neL — Treeni (@TheTreeni) October 21, 2025

The cops first nabbed Mohammad Fayaz who confessed to the crime during interrogation. The victim was located in a field adjacent to the Araria Taruma Cente, following his lead. Later, both Mohammad Jilani and Mohammad Gulnawaz were arrested as well. All three have admitted to their involvement in the crime.

“The lamp of a Dalit family was brutally extinguished before Diwali. Aditya Chaupal, son of Shiv Kumar Chaupal, resident of Araria Sangram in Jhanjharpur block was murdered. This jihadist incident is heart-wrenching. Where did Mohammad Fayyaz, resident of Pipraulia, and his associates get the audacity for such brutality? There should be a thorough investigation into the conspiracy to disrupt social harmony,” Union Minister Giriraj Singh wrote while reacting on the tragedy.

दिवाली से पहले बेरहमी से बुझा दिया गया एक दलित परिवार का चिराग!



झंझारपुर प्रखंड के अररिया संग्राम निवासी शिव कुमार चौपाल के पुत्र आदित्य चौपाल की नृशंस हत्या की गई।

यह जिहादी घटना दिल दहला देने वाली है।



पिपरौलिया निवासी मोहम्मद फैय्याज व उसके साथियों में ऐसी दरिंदगी की हिम्मत… — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) October 20, 2025

The police have assured that a swift trial will be held for the accused.