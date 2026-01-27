On 26th January, the Supaul police in Bihar took government school teacher, Mansoor Alam, into custody for raising pro-Jinnah slogans during the Republic Day celebrations at Adarsh Higher Secondary School in Abhuad village under the Kishanpur police station.

SHOCKER 🚨 Teacher Manaoor Alam directed students to raise 'Jinnah Zindabad' slogans at Republic Day function in Supaul.



Teacher taken into custody by Bihar Police.

pic.twitter.com/GL8NnEJhql — News Algebra (@NewsAlgebraIND) January 26, 2026

Students and teachers were gathered on the school campus for the Republic Day celebration when the teacher, Mohammad Mansoor Alam, raised slogans in favour of Pakistan and its founder governor general, Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

Witnesses said the slogans included “Mohammed Jinnah Amar Rahen,” which caused unease among students at the event.

The situation quickly became tense after the news of the incident spread to nearby areas. Villagers reached the school and began protesting on the campus. Many parents and residents expressed anger, saying such behaviour during a national programme was deeply hurtful and unacceptable.

The school headmaster, Dhananjay Tiwari, filed a written complaint to the Kishanpur police station. In his complaint, he stated that the act harmed the dignity of the school and went against the sovereignty of the country and the spirit of the Constitution. Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered against Mansoor Alam under Sections 152, 252, 196 and 197 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Speaking to OpIndia, Dhnanjay Tiwari confirmed that Mansoor was arrested by the police following the complaint against him.

Source: Bihar Police

The police team immediately reached the spot to control the situation after they got the information.

According to the police, students who witnessed the incident gave detailed statements about what they heard and saw. Station in-charge Gyan Ranjan confirmed that the teacher was arrested and has been sent to judicial custody.

The Education Department has also stepped in and is preparing to begin a departmental inquiry into the teacher’s conduct. The incident has sparked strong reactions across the area, with parents and locals demanding strict action to ensure schools remain safe for students.