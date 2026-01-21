Tension flared in Kursi village of Bihar’s Darbhanga district after a Hindu family was attacked late at night on Wednesday, 14th January, following an interfaith relationship involving their son. The incident, which took place under the Sakatpur police station area, has led to allegations of forced entry, assault, looting and harassment of women inside the family’s home.

The matter drew political attention on Monday, 19th January, when BJP MLA from Alinagar, Maithili Thakur, visited the village after the victim’s family said no arrests had been made despite a written complaint. The family told the MLA that they were living in fear and felt unsafe.

She immediately called the Sakatpur police station in charge and asked for swift action, saying that any breakdown in law and order would not be tolerated.

According to the complaint filed by Suresh Kumar Kamat, the violence broke out around 8:30 pm when a group of people forcibly entered his house. He named Mohammad Shamsul, Mohammad Jumrati, Mohammad Sonu, Mohammad Supha and Mohammad Aslam among those who came with more than ten others.

The group is accused of beating family members with sticks, misbehaving with women and damaging household items. One person, Mohammad Sipahi alias Mohammad Yunus, was said to be carrying a sharp weapon. The family reported that two mobile phones and ₹12,000 in cash were taken during the incident. Three members of the family, Lalita Devi, Veena Devi and Ramesh Kamat, were injured and were later treated at CHC Tardih after first aid.

Police officials said the incident was linked to a long-running relationship between Ruby Khatoon, from Sajhuar village under the Bahera police station area, and Sonu Kumar Kamat, the complainant’s son. The two had been in a relationship for about a year.

A few days before the incident, the woman came to Alinagar and was brought to Sonu’s home. The family said they informed village elders and community members and also contacted the woman’s family, but no understanding could be reached. Later that evening, a large group reportedly gathered and demanded that the woman be handed over. When the family requested that the issue be discussed through community elders, the situation escalated, and the group entered the house and turned violent.

Police reached the spot soon after receiving information. Arvind Kumar arrived with personnel and brought the situation under control. As a precaution, Murlidhar Shah, Vinay Mishra, and a VRT van were deployed in the village. Later, a peace committee meeting was held with members of the Nadiyami and Kursi Machheta panchayats. Officials said the situation is currently normal, and peace has been restored.

The victim’s family said they are one of only two Hindu families living in the Madarsa Tola area, surrounded by people from another community, which has increased their fear. They also claimed that threats were issued after the incident, warning the women of the family not to step outside.

The family has told the police that both the young man and the woman are adults and that they have no objection if the two decide to marry. They have demanded the arrest of those involved, recovery of the looted items and proper security for their family as the police investigation continues.