‘Bihar is not small, Congress’ mindset is”: Chirag Paswan lashes out at Kharge for ‘small state’ remark

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) national president Chirag Paswan has strongly reacted to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s controversial remarks calling Bihar a “small, insignificant state.”

Taking to X, Chirag slammed Kharge’s statement, calling it “unfortunate and disgraceful.” He said such remarks insult not just Bihar, but also its rich culture, glorious traditions, and the spirit of its people.

Paswan reminded Kharge of the many great personalities who were born from Bihar’s soil and took a direct jab at the Congress, saying, “Bihar is not small, the Congress Party’s mindset is.” He further added that such statements reflect the Congress party’s narrow thinking and deep-rooted arrogance towards states like Bihar.

