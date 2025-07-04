Bihar voter list: Election Commission completes first visit by BLOs to over 1.5 crore households, 87% distribution of Enumeration Form complete

The Election Commission of India today informed that the first visit of the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to nearly 1.5 crore households in the Bihar has been completed today on July 4.

Over 87 per cent Enumeration Forms, that is 6,86,17,932 forms out of 7,89,69,844 (approximately 7.9 crore) forms have been distributed to voters. The said number of voters are the ones who have been enrolled as on June 24, 2025.

The Election Commission has been undertaking the massive exercise of SIR (Special Intensive Revison) to verify and update voter names in Bihar for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

The SIR exercise is expected to be completed by September and the final Electoral Roll for the state will be published on September 30, 2025.

