A fresh call to rename Najafgarh, a bustling area in southwest Delhi, to “Nahargarh” has been raised in the Delhi assembly. BJP MLA Neelam Pahalwan on Thursday made proposal in the house, urging the govt to commemorate Raja Nahar Singh, a pivotal figure in the 1857 Indian Rebellion against British colonial rule, by renaming Najafgarh as Nahargarh.

The MLA said, ‘In the 1857 revolt, Raja Nahar Singh fought and included the Najafgarh region in Delhi’s territory. Despite several efforts, including through the them MP Parvesh Verma, to change the name of Najafgarh to ‘Nahargarh’, it could not be done due to various reasons.’ She hoped that the entire house include the CM will support the proposal.

Raja Nahar Singh, the ruler of Ballabhgarh (now part of Haryana), was a formidable leader during the First War of Independence in 1857. Known for his bravery and strategic acumen, he rallied forces near Delhi to challenge the British East India Company’s dominance. His resistance, however, ended in tragedy, as he was captured and executed by the British.

Najafgarh’s current name traces back to Mirza Najaf Khan, a Mughal commander in the 18th century who fortified the region during his tenure under Emperor Shah Alam II.