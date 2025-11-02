BJP MP Manoj Tiwari was attacked on Saturday, 1st November, while doing a roadshow in Buxar district of Bihar, days ahead of the state assembly elections. Tiwari said that the supporters of RJD disrupted his rally, hurled abuses, and even tried to chase his convoy.

After the incident, speaking to the media, Tiwari said, “We held a roadshow in Dumraon, Buxar, and I’m shocked at how RJD supporters invaded it. RJD supporters began sloganeering. First, we were hooted at, and then someone tried to install the RJD flag on our vehicle.”

“When we resisted, they tried to crush us and hurled abuses. To avoid what happened in Mokama, we instructed drivers to run away quickly. However, they hit our cars with sticks, forcing us to run,” the BJP MP said. We asked the drivers to move fast. But they kept attacking our vehicles. We had to run for safety,” he added.

Condemning the incident, Tiwari appealed to the Election Commission to take strict action against those responsible. “What kind of behaviour is this when contesting elections? It is a blatant crime. We have complained and spoken to the SP. A complaint has been forwarded to the Election Commission, and strict action should be taken against those behind this incident,” he said.

The incident comes amid rising political tensions in Bihar ahead of the assembly polls. Voting for the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be held in two phases on 6th and 11th November, with vote counting on 14th November.