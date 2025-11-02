Just days ahead of the Bihar elections, Janata Dal (United) candidate Anant Singh was arrested early Sunday morning, 2nd November. His arrest is linked to a murder that took place during a violent clash in Mokama’s Tartar village last Thursday afternoon.

A serious fight broke out between the supporters of the Jan Suraj Party and the JD(U) on Thursday, 30th October. The violent clash left one person dead and several others injured in the Mokama Assembly constituency.

The victim who was killed in the fight was identified as 75-year-old Dularchand Yadav, who was well-known in the locality. The details that have emerged indicate he had long associations with a range of major political leaders, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, RJD chief Lalu Prasad, and even Anant Singh, the man who has now been arrested. A senior police officer also revealed that Dularchand Yadav himself had his own background, with multiple cases against him, including murder and under the Arms Act.

According to the Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), the local Ghoswari police station first got a call about the fight around 3:30 PM on Thursday. Officers, along with special forces assigned to patrol the area for the election, rushed to the spot. When they arrived, they found two or three four-wheelers badly damaged with broken windshields. Inside one of these vehicles, the police discovered the body of Dularchand Yadav.

For now, both parties are accusing each other of provoking the initial attack. Jan Suraaj Party candidate Priyadarshi Piyush told police he was on his way to campaigning when his group was intercepted by the JD(U) convoy, and that’s when the fight broke out. But almost simultaneously, police received another report that Anant Singh’s convoy was attacked by Jan Suraaj supporters.