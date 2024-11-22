BJP’s Vinod Tawde sends 100 crore defamation notice to Congress chief Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Supriya Shrinate

Senior BJP leader and national general secretary Vinod Tawde has sent a Rs 100 crore defamation notice to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and spokesperson Supriya Shrinate for spreading lies to malign the image of him and his party. The notice says that contrary to what the Congress leaders claimed and alleged before the media, the said amount of Rs 5 crores in cash was never found in his possession.

कांग्रेस का एक ही काम है झूठ फैलाना!



नालासोपारा वाले झूठे मामले में मैंने कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे, राहुल गाँधी और पार्टी प्रवक्ता सुप्रिया श्रीनेत को मानहानि का नोटिस भेजा है, क्योंकि उन्होंने इस मामले में झूठ फैलाकर मेरी और भारतीय जनता पार्टी की छवि को नुकसान… pic.twitter.com/ZO75yKSx8m — Vinod Tawde (@TawdeVinod) November 22, 2024

Tawde has mentioned that despite being aware that the claims of him being caught distributing ‘Rs 5 crore cash’ were totally false and fabricated, the above-mentioned Congress leaders not only kept making the allegations before media and social media, but their party’s official social media handles also propagated the lies. He added that the Congress party and its leaders were spreading lies against him and the BJP with the sole intention of influencing voters just before the election on November 20.

Tawde has given Kharge, Supriya Shrinate and Rahul Gandhi 24 hours to publish an apology in leading newspapers on the front page, failing which he will be taking legal measures under section 365 of BNS, seeking an amount of Rs 100 crores for criminal defamation.