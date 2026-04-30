The Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that sought to restrain the theatrical release of the upcoming Marathi-Hindi film Raja Shivaji, directed by and starring Riteish Deshmukh, over objections to the absence of the honorific “Chhatrapati” in its title.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad ruled that the petition, filed by the Telangana-based NGO Sree Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Foundation, did not serve any genuine public interest and appeared motivated, having been filed just two days before the film’s scheduled release on May 1, 2026.

The PIL argued that omitting “Chhatrapati” from the title disrespected the 17th-century Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, whose life the film portrays. The petitioner demanded that the title be changed to Chhatrapati Raja Shivaji and sought directions to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to re-examine the film in line with constitutional principles.

Advocate Manoj Kumar Mishra, representing the NGO, contended that the title hurt the sentiments of Shivaji Maharaj’s followers and diluted his historical status as a sovereign ruler. The petition named the Union of India, the State of Maharashtra, the CBFC, Riteish Deshmukh, producers Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh, and Mumbai Film Company Pvt Ltd as respondents.

The court rejected these arguments outright. “This PIL is motivated and it is quite apparent from the records as just 2 days before the release of the film, this PIL has been filed. In our opinion, the title of the movie in no manner is derogatory to [the] status of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” the bench observed.

Producers’ counsel Shardul Singh informed the court that the film depicts events from Shivaji Maharaj’s life before his coronation as Chhatrapati in 1674 CE. A disclaimer to this effect has been incorporated in the film, which received CBFC approval. He also noted that the project was announced in February 2024, and the May 1, 2026, release date was made public in 2025.

The bench further remarked that the petitioner relied primarily on Wikipedia information and had reduced the noble purpose of PILs — giving voice to the voiceless — to a motivated filing. The petition was accordingly dismissed.

Raja Shivaji is a biographical drama centred on the early life and exploits of the iconic Maratha leader. The film has generated significant anticipation in Maharashtra and among Shivaji admirers nationwide. With the High Court’s order, the film is now clear for its theatrical release tomorrow.