Tuesday, November 4, 2025

Bulandshahr: Danish arrested after video showing him spitting on tandoori rotis before cooking goes viral, UP Police takes swift action

In Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district, a man named Danish was caught on video spitting on rotis while preparing them at a wedding ceremony. The disturbing video surfaced online, leading to his arrest on Tuesday (November 4, 2025).

According to media reports, police identified the accused as Danish, a resident of the Pathan Tola area. In the video, Danish can be clearly seen spitting on the rotis before placing them in the tandoor. He is seen repeating the act multiple times during the event.

Police said that a guest at the wedding recorded Danish’s disgusting act on camera. As the video went viral, an FIR was registered against Danish on November 2, 2025, and he was subsequently taken into custody.

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com