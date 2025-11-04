In Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district, a man named Danish was caught on video spitting on rotis while preparing them at a wedding ceremony. The disturbing video surfaced online, leading to his arrest on Tuesday (November 4, 2025).

According to media reports, police identified the accused as Danish, a resident of the Pathan Tola area. In the video, Danish can be clearly seen spitting on the rotis before placing them in the tandoor. He is seen repeating the act multiple times during the event.

Police said that a guest at the wedding recorded Danish’s disgusting act on camera. As the video went viral, an FIR was registered against Danish on November 2, 2025, and he was subsequently taken into custody.