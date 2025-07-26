Bulldozers roll in Balrampur: Changgur Baba alias Jalaluddin’s nephew’s illegal empire razed amid conversion racket probe

The noose is tightening around the Changgur Baba alias Jalaluddin-led religious conversion racket in Balrampur. After his shady empire was exposed, the police have now turned their attention to his close aides, starting with his nephew, Sabroj. On July 26, bulldozers rolled into Sabroj’s illegally built compound, constructed brazenly on government land, and brought it down in just 30 minutes.

Despite multiple eviction notices, Sabroj had defiantly held on to the encroached land. But the law finally caught up. Under tight security and with a strong police presence, the illegal structures were flattened without resistance, sending a loud message to others in the network.

Earlier, authorities had already bulldozed Changgur Peer’s palatial mansion, a symbol of the wealth he amassed while allegedly running a large-scale conversion ring. Investigators are now delving deep into his suspected foreign links, indicating that this operation may have international tentacles.