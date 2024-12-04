Bullets fired inside Golden Temple, Amritsar where SAD leaders are serving penance, Sukhbir Badal was target

On Wednesday, 4 December, bullets were fired on the premises of the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Visuals of the incident showed a man walking towards a guarded entrance and suddenly taking out a gun from his pocket.

#WATCH | Punjab: Bullets fired at Golden Temple premises in Amritsar where SAD leaders, including party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, are offering 'seva' under the religious punishments pronounced for them by Sri Akal Takht Sahib, on 2nd December.



Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/CFQaoiqLkx — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2024

The guards at the entrance rush to tackle the man seeing the gun in his hands. But he manages to fire some shots at the direction of a wall while the guard tries to deflect.

VIDEO | Punjab: A man opened fire at Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal at the entrance of Golden Temple, Amritsar. The person was overpowered by people present on the spot. More details are awaited.#PunjabNews #SukhbirSinghBadal



(Full video available on PTI… pic.twitter.com/LC55kCV864 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 4, 2024

In a longer video shared by PTI, it was seen that the target of the gunman might have been Sukhbir Badal himself. Badal was sitting on a chair and the man was observed approaching towards him. His gun hand was deflected by a man near Badal.

It is notable here that many SAD leaders, including Sukhbir Singh Badal, are currently serving penance at the Golden Temple as ordered by the Akal Takht.

The reason for the firing and the details of anyone injured are not known yet. It is a developing story.