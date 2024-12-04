Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Bullets fired inside Golden Temple, Amritsar where SAD leaders are serving penance, Sukhbir Badal was target

On Wednesday, 4 December, bullets were fired on the premises of the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Visuals of the incident showed a man walking towards a guarded entrance and suddenly taking out a gun from his pocket.

The guards at the entrance rush to tackle the man seeing the gun in his hands. But he manages to fire some shots at the direction of a wall while the guard tries to deflect.

In a longer video shared by PTI, it was seen that the target of the gunman might have been Sukhbir Badal himself. Badal was sitting on a chair and the man was observed approaching towards him. His gun hand was deflected by a man near Badal.

It is notable here that many SAD leaders, including Sukhbir Singh Badal, are currently serving penance at the Golden Temple as ordered by the Akal Takht.

The reason for the firing and the details of anyone injured are not known yet. It is a developing story.

