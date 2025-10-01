The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 1st October approved opening of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) under Civil sector across the country to facilitate the educational needs of the wards of increased number of Central Government employees. The total estimated requirement of funds for establishment of the 57 new KVs is approximately ₹5862.55 crore spread over a period of nine years from 2026-27.

This includes capital expenditure component of around ₹2585.52 crore and operational expenditure of around ₹3277.03 crore. It is worthwhile to note that as exemplar schools for NEP 2020, for the first time, these 57 KVs have been sanctioned with Balvatikas, i.e. 3 years of foundational stage (pre-primary).

As on date, there are 1288 functional KVs, including 03 abroad viz. Moscow, Kathmandu and Tehran. The total enrolment of students as on 30.06.2025 is around 13.62 lakh.

Together with the sanctioning of 85 KVs in 2024, today’s proposal responds to the high demand for KVs while balancing pan-India expansion. The CCEA has approved 7 KVs sponsored by the ministry of Home Affairs and the remaining 50 by State/UT authorities. Among these 57 KVs, 20 are proposed to be opened in districts where no KV presently exists despite a significant number of Central Government employees. Furthermore, 14 KVs are proposed in Aspirational districts, 4 KVs in LWE districts and 5 KVs in NER/Hilly areas.