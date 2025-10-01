The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 1st October approved widening and improvement of existing carriageway to 4 lane of Kalibor- Numaligarh section of NH-715 including Implementation of Wildlife friendly Measures Proposed on Kaziranga National Park (KNP) Stretch in Assam. This includes elevated corridors of around 34.5 km in length to avoid the problem of wildlife movement affected by toad traffic.

The project will be developed on on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Mode with a Total Length of 85.675 km and Total Capital Cost of ₹6957 crore.

The existing Kalibor- Numaligarh section of NH-715 (old NH-37) has a configuration of 2-lane with/without paved shoulders, passing through densely built-up areas of Jakhlabandha town in Nagaon district and Bokakhat in Golaghat district. A major part of the existing highway passes either through the Kaziranga National Park or along the southern boundary of the park, having restricted right of way (ROW) of 16 to 32 metres, further aggravated by substantially poor geometrics.

During the monsoons, the area inside the park gets flooded, leading to the movement of the wildlife from the park towards the elevated Karbi-Anglong Hills by crossing the highway. The heavy round-the-clock traffic on the highway results in frequent accidents and deaths of wild animals.

To address these challenges, the project will involve construction of an elevated corridor of about 34.5 km, covering entire cross movement of wildlife from Kaziranga National Park to Karbi- Anglong Hills for free and un-interrupted passage of wildlife, along with upgradation of 30.22 km of existing road. The project also includes construction of 21 kms of greenfield bypasses around Jakhalabandha and Bokakhat.

This will decongest the existing corridor, improve safety, and enhance the direct connectivity between Guwahati, Kaziranga National Park, and the industrial town of Numaligarh.

The project alignment integrates with 2 major National Highways, NH-127 and NH-129, and 1 State Highway, SH-35, providing seamless connectivity to key economic, social, and logistics nodes across Assam. Additionally, the upgraded corridor will enhance multi-modal integration by connecting with 3 Railway Stations (Nagaon, Jakhalabandha, Vishwanath Charli), and 3 Airports (Tezpur, Liabari, Jorhat), thereby facilitating faster movement of goods and passengers across the region. The project alignment improves connectivity to 02 Socio-Economic Nodes, 08 Tourist and religious places, thereby strengthening regional economic growth and religious tourism.

Upon completion, the Kalibor- Numaligarh section will play a pivotal role in regional economic growth, strengthening connectivity between major tourism, industrial and economic centers, boosting tourism to Kaziranga National Park, and opening new avenues for trade and industrial development. The project will also generate approximately 15.42 lakh person-days of direct and 19.19 lakh person-days of indirect employment, and will open new avenues of growth, development and prosperity in surrounding regions.