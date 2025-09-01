Monday, September 1, 2025

Call of entire humanity to end Russia-Ukraine conflict at the earliest: PM Modi tells Russian President Putin

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently in China for the SCO summit. On the sidelines of the summit, PM Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin in a bilateral meeting. During the meeting, PM Modi called for an end to the Russia-Ukraine war which has been raging since February 2022.

During the meeting with Putin, PM Modi said, “We have been continuously discussing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. We welcome all the recent efforts for peace. We hope that all parties will move forward constructively. A way has to be found to end the conflict as soon as possible and establish lasting peace. This is the call of the entire humanity.”

PM Modi further said to President Putin, “Our close cooperation is important not only for the people of both countries but also for global peace, stability and prosperity.”

