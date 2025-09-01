Monday, September 1, 2025
SCO Summit 2025: Tianjin Declaration condemns Pahalgam terrorist attack; PM Modi calls terrorism the biggest global challenge, engages with Putin, Xi

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s Tianjin Declaration expressed condolences to victims’ families and demanded justice. PM Modi also emphasised India’s SCO pillars of Security, Connectivity and Opportunity, while holding key bilateral meetings with global leaders on the sidelines.

Shriti Sagar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the plenary session of the SCO
SCO condemned Pahalgam terrorist attack" (Images via X/@@narendramodi)

On 1st September, in a major diplomatic success for India, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) strongly condemned the 22nd April terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 innocent lives. The Tianjin Declaration, signed on 1st September, expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims and demanded that the perpetrators, organisers, and sponsors of the massacre be brought to justice.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the plenary session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China, on Monday, 1st September. He spoke strongly against terrorism and outlined India’s priorities as a member of the grouping in the session.

While addressing the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked whether open support for terrorism by some nations could ever be tolerated. Notably, during the address, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also present. PM Modi declared the Pahalgam terrorist attack an assault on humanity and urged the SCO states to adopt zero tolerance.

He added India had been facing the impact of terrorism for the last four decades. “India has been bearing the brunt of terrorism for the last four decades. Recently, we saw the worst side of terrorism in Pahalgam. I express my gratitude to the friendly country that stood with us in this hour of grief,” he added.

Speaking about India’s role in the SCO, Modi explained that the country’s approach was guided by three key pillars: Security, Connectivity, and Opportunity. “India has played a very positive role as a member of the SCO. India’s vision and policy for the SCO is based on three important pillars. S – Security, C- Connectivity, and O – Opportunity.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered India’s statement at the Shanghai Cooperation Council (SCO) Members Session in Tianjin, China.

He said, “I am happy to participate in the SCO Summit. I want to thank President Xi Jinping for giving us a grand welcome. Today is the Independence Day of Uzbekistan, I congratulate them as well…”

PM Modi meets Russian President Putin  

Ahead of the plenary session, Prime Minister Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. “Interactions in Tianjin continue! Exchanging perspectives with President Putin and President Xi during the SCO Summit,” PM Modi posted on X.

Prime Minister Modi’s camaraderie with Putin was palpable as the two greeted each other with smiles and hugs.

The interaction between PM Modi and President Putin came ahead of their bilateral meeting, which is scheduled to take place after the plenary session.

PM Modi’s meetings with world leaders in Tianjin on Sunday

The Prime Minister’s schedule during the SCO Summit began a day earlier. He landed in Tianjin on Sunday, 31st August and attended the official reception for Heads of State and Heads of Government. All the delegates attending the SCO summit, including PM Modi, were received at the venue by Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan. After Xi greeted all the leaders, the customary group photo of all the leaders was taken.

After the official ceremony, Prime Minister Modi met with several world leaders ahead of the gala dinner and shared details of his interactions on X.

PM Modi interacted with several heads of state/government at the venue. He first met Nepali Prime Minister KP Oli. Posting a photo on X, he said, “India’s relations with Nepal are deep-rooted and very special.”

After that, he met Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, a month after he visited Maldives. PM Modi posted on X, “Interacted with President Muizzu of Maldives on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin. India’s developmental cooperation with the Maldives is greatly beneficial for our people.”

Prime Minister Modi also met Mostafa Madbouly, the PM of Egypt, at the SCO Summit. During the interaction, he fondly recalled his Egypt visit a few years ago. He added that India-Egypt friendship is scaling newer heights of progress!

Next, he met Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus. “We both are very optimistic about the beneficial opportunities ahead as far as our nations are concerned,” Modi posted on X. Notably, Belarus has been an important ally of Russia in the war against Ukraine.

PM Modi also talked to Emomali Rahmon, the President of Tajikistan. He said that India’s trade and cultural linkages with the landlocked Central Asian nation are increasing, and this is a wonderful sign.

He also met the president of another Central Asian country, President Tokayev of Kazakhstan. “Our nations are working closely in many key sectors, including energy, security, healthcare and pharma,” PM Modi posted on 𝕏.

In a significant meeting, he also met Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, the acting president of Myanmar. PM Modi said in a post on 𝕏, “Myanmar is a vital pillar of India’s Act East and Neighbourhood First Policies. We both agreed that there is immense scope to boost ties in areas like trade, connectivity, energy, rare earth mining, and security.”

At the SCO summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi then had a brief talk with Phạm Minh Chính, the Prime Minister of Vietnam. He said that India is very keen to further deepen ties with Vietnam in defence, trade, green energy, and more.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi then had a meeting with Thongloun Sisoulith, the prime minister of Lao People’s Democratic Republic, another South East Asian nation. He said that “Closer friendship between our nations is greatly beneficial, especially ties in trade as well as culture.”

PM Modi also interacted with Serdar Berdimuhamedow, President of Turkmenistan. They exchanged perspectives on diverse issues.

After meeting Armenian President Nikol Pashinyan, PM Modi called it a very good interaction. “India and Armenia share warm and growing ties, rooted in friendship and mutual cooperation,” he said. This was the first direct interaction between the Indian Prime Minister and Armenian President after the US-brokered deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

PM Modi also posted on X about meeting President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan. “India and Armenia have warm and expanding relations based on friendship and cooperation,” he added.

He then met with Sadyr Japarov, the president of Kyrgyzstan. “A very fruitful discussion with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov in Tianjin. Our countries enjoy a strong partnership and we will continue cooperating to put more dynamism into our developmental cooperation,” he said in a post on X.

Shriti Sagar writes short, sharp, and verified content for fast-paced digital audiences. Trained in English Journalism at IIMC, she specializes in explainer packages, trending topics, and public interest content.

