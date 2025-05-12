‘Calm in Jammu and Kashmir and border areas, no incidents reported’, states Indian Army for the first time since launch of Operation Sindoor

On Monday (12th May), Defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal informed that Jammu & Kashmir and other border areas witnessed a peaceful night for the first time since the launch of Operation Sindoor.

“The night remained largely peaceful across Jammu & Kashmir and other areas along the International Border. No incidents have been reported, marking the first calm night in recent days,” he said in a statement.

The development comes 2 days after Pakistan begged the United States for help and desperately called India for a ‘ceasefire.’

On 22nd April, 4 Islamic terrorists sponsored by Pakistan killed 26 innocent civilians (primarily Hindus) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

In response, the Modi government launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ on 7th May this year to avenge the killings.

India has displayed its military prowess so far through different phases of Operation Sindoor, striking 9 Pakistani terror camps, multiple air defence systems, 10 military bases and 2 radio stations.