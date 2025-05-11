India has displayed its military prowess through multiple phases of Operation Sindoor, striking 9 Pakistani terror camps, multiple air defence systems, 10 military bases and 2 radio stations.

The military operation by India, which kicked off on 7th May, ended up causing irreparable damage to Pakistan, so much so that it went begging to the United States for help.

India’s military capabilities had spooked the Pakistan army to the extent that it was forced to make a desperate call to for an immediate ‘ceasefire.’

The chain of events leading up to Pakistan begging for ‘ceasefire’

To further understand how India humbled Pakistan and forced it to plead for a ceasefire, we need to take a look at the chronology of events as reported in the media.

In the wee hours of Saturday (10th May), the Indian Air Force (IAF) targeted important and strategic Pakistan Air Force (PAF) bases with BrahMos-A cruise missiles. The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) suffered heavy losses in the Indian strikes at the airbases of Chaklala, Sargodha, Jacobabad, Bholari, and Skardu. OpIndia had reported about the killing of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Squadron leader Usman Yousaf in India’s missile strike at the Bholari base. According to a report by The New York Times, the panic within the Pakistan military establishment began after India hit the Nur Khan air base in Rawalpindi. The said airbase is close to Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad. It is strategically important for its air refuelling capabilities, which would keep the Pakistani fighter jets afloat. But most importantly, the Nur Khan air base is close to the Strategic Plans Division that maintains Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal. Pakistan’s air defence systems failed to intercept/ neutralise the strikes, resulting in large-scale damage and destruction. As per a news report by NDTV, Indian intelligence agencies soon intercepted ‘high alert messages’ flashing across Pakistan’s defence networks. The messages conveyed the possibility of an attack by India on Pakistan’s nuclear establishments. Pakistan got spooked so much so that it was forced to heighten security protocols at Rawalpindi and the Strategic Plans Division. In the meantime, India had successfully destroyed 10 military bases in Pakistan and 2 radar stations. A baffled and battered Pakistan then begged the United States for urgent intervention. According to NDTV, the US, instead of preaching to India, ordered Pakistan to bow down and activate its direct line to the Indian Army without any delay. Pakistan, fearful of the destruction of its nuclear arsenal after witnessing India’s military prowess and precision attacks, practically begged India for a ceasefire. On 10th May at 3:35 pm, Pakistani Major General Kashif Abdullah made a direct plea to his Indian counterpart, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai. This was later confirmed by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri during a press briefing. India maintained its stand by not engaging in any formal diplomatic or military negotiations with Pakistan outside of protocol. India did not engage in mediation and kept its Armed Forces ready for the next phase of escalation, which might have involved coordinated strikes on energy and economic targets, as well as deeper strategic command structures. India said that decisions taken following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, including holding in abeyance the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) would remain unaffected by the ceasefire.

Conclusion

The firm resolve of the Modi government and the capabilities of the Indian armed forces, which it exhibited by firing drones and missiles deep inside the enemy territory, sent shivers down the spine of the Pakistani Army and its generals.

India was close to decimating Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal – a bargaining chip that the hostile country had used to deter Indian governments (pre-2014) from taking adverse military action for its proxy terror attacks.

After having realised that it was fighting a losing battle and was close to losing its military bases, Pakistan was forced to dial the US and then India for a ‘ceasefire agreement.’

This timely decision on the part of the Pakistan army helped them avoid second-hand embarrassment at home and avoid accountability for their incompetence.

After all, they did not need to surrender publicly like in 1971 and face the wrath of the general public. This reaffirms the age-old saying – Peace can only be maintained from a point of strength.

As long as India flourishes economically, militarily and diplomatically, we will continue to maintain peace in the region.

We will do so by exerting our strength each time against Pakistan, which relies on radical Islamic outfits to perpetrate terror and hostility in the region.