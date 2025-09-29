Canada declares Lawrence Bishnoi Gang a terrorist entity, signalling a thaw in relationship with India

Canada has formally designated Lawrence Bishnoi’s crime syndicate as a “terrorist entity” under its Criminal Code, Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree announced Monday evening. The move marks a decisive step against one of South Asia’s most feared underworld networks, whose activities extend well beyond India’s borders.

The designation allows Canadian authorities to freeze or seize any assets linked to the Bishnoi gang, from cash and property to vehicles, and criminalises any financial dealings with the outfit. Immigration officials can also block suspected members from entering Canada, effectively closing the doors to a group Ottawa has identified as a major threat.

“Acts of violence and terror have no place in Canada, especially those designed to intimidate specific communities,” the Canadian government stressed in its statement.

Under this new classification, it is a criminal offence for Canadian citizens, both at home and abroad, to knowingly provide funds or resources to the Bishnoi gang. The announcement follows a month after Conservative MP Frank Caputo pressed the government to take action, citing the gang’s involvement in assassinations, extortion of Canadian citizens, and transnational arms and narcotics trafficking. His appeal was backed by other political leaders, including Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, British Columbia Premier David Eby, and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.

The Bishnoi gang has long featured on Canada’s radar. Infamous for orchestrating high-profile killings, it first drew global attention after the 2022 assassination of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Since then, the syndicate has been linked to the murders of Rajput leader Sukhdev Gogamedi and politician Baba Siddique, as well as a brazen firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s home earlier this year.

However, the June 2023 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen and Khalistani separatist leader, was the tipping point. While Ottawa under Justin Trudeau controversially suggested Indian involvement, the Bishnoi network’s role in the assassination underscored its international reach. The claim triggered a diplomatic firestorm that froze India-Canada ties for months.

With Trudeau gone and Mark Carney steering a reset in bilateral relations, Canada’s ban on Bishnoi’s gang is being seen as both a law-and-order measure and a diplomatic olive branch to New Delhi.