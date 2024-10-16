Canadian PM Justin Trudeau recently admitted that they had no evidence before accusing the Indian government of involvement in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

In an interview, Trudeau said that they had no proof to pinpoint the killing of Nijjar to India when they had first accused New Delhi of orchestrating the assassination on Canadian soil. “

“They(India) asked us to share the evidence and at that point, it was weak intelligence and not hard evidence,” said Trudeau, confirming that allegations of Indian involvement in Nijjar’s killing were not backed with proof.

BREAKING: TRUDEAU ADMITS HE DIDN'T PROVIDE INDIA WITH REAL PROOF ON NIJJAR KILLING



Canada only provided intelligence and no proof before publicly accusing India of killing Nijjar pic.twitter.com/MQ1NaM3yFr — Shashank Mattoo 🇮🇳 (@MattooShashank) October 16, 2024

The admission comes hours after designated Khalistani terrorist and SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun admitted to being in contact with Justin Trudeau’s office for the last three years and having shared information with them.

The relations between the two countries hit a new low after Canada accused the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats of being “persons of interest” in an investigation into the assassination of a Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India rejected the allegations and called them “preposterous imputations” and part of the political agenda of the Justin Trudeau government.

India recalled its High Commissioner to Canada following which the Trudeau government asked 6 Indian diplomats to leave the country. In a reciprocal move, New Delhi expelled 6 Canadian Canadian diplomats, asking them to leave the country before October 20.