Cardi B, author Stephen King and many more: Trump becoming US President again has American celebrities upset and outraged

Most Hollywood actors and American ‘celebrities’ in general are massively upset with Donald Trump’s win in the US Presidential elections again. Rapper Cardi B, who was campaigning for Kamala Harris, lashed out angrily at her followers.

During an Instagram live when she was asked if she will be there for Trump’s inauguration, responded, “I am sick of all of you. Burn your f**king hats motherf**ker. I swear to God I am really sad.”

Later, she shared a video of her telling all the Trump supporters to ‘leave her alone’.

Actor Christina Applegate posted that her child is sobbing because her rights as a woman may be taken away.

Author Philip Pullman, who wrote the bestselling ‘His Dark Materials’ series of novels, wrote on X, “Goodbye America. It was nice knowing you”.

Author Stephen King’s post on X insinuated that democracy in the USA has been broken. He did not elaborate on how people voting for a political leader can break democracy as that is the very idea of democracy.

It is notable here that most Hollywood celebrities have endorsed Kamala Harris, even going so far as campaigning for her and attending her events to announce support for her.

