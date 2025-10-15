The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two individuals in Guwahati in connection with an alleged ₹10 lakh bribery case linked to the issuance of a favourable completion certificate and extension of time for a highway project. The arrested accused have been identified as Maisnam Riten Kumar Singh, Executive Director and Regional Officer of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), Guwahati, and Binod Kumar Jain, a representative of M/s Mohan Lal Jain, Kolkata.

Maisnam Riten Kumar Singh was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting ₹10 lakh from a representative of the private company working on four-laning of National Highway-37 between Demow to End of Moran Bypass in Assam. The construction firm, M/s Mohan Lal Jain, is working in multiple NHIDCL projects across the state. As per reports, the NHIDCL officer demanded the bribe to issue a favourable extension of time (EOT) and the completion certificate for the project.

After the arrests, CBI teams conducted searches at seven office and residential premises of the accused in multiple locations across India. During the searches at residence of Singh, CBI recovered ₹2.62 crore in cash and documents linked to 9 landed properties and 20 apartments owned by him and his family members across the country. Moreover, the CBI officials also confiscated documents related to high-end vehicles in Singh’s name.

CBI arrests Executive Director NHIDCL, Guwahati while taking Bribe of Rs. 10 Lakh



Cash of Rs. 2.62 Crore Recovered during Searches pic.twitter.com/0Gmv6M7Tqz — Central Bureau of Investigation (India) (@CBIHeadquarters) October 15, 2025

“Searches were conducted at 07 office and residential premises of the accused persons at different locations all over India. During the searches at the premises of accused public servant, Cash of Rs. 2.62 Crores has been seized. Further investigation revealed about acquisition of properties i.e. 09 landed properties and 20 apartments all over India in the name of public servant and his family members,” the CBI statement reads.

“Moreover, documents pertaining to purchase of high-end vehicles in the name of public servant have also been recovered. Further verification of the immovable/movable properties of the accused public servant is in progress. Both the arrested accused persons will be produced in the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Guwahati, today,” it adds.