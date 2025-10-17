CBI catches Punjab police DIG accepting bribe, recovers ₹5 crore cash and 1.5 kg jewellery from his house

On Thursday (16th October), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar in connection with a corruption case.

According to reports, Bhullar was caught red-handed by the central agency in Mohali while taking a bribe of ₹5 lakhs. Earlier, a complaint was filed against the top-ranking police official in the Fatehgarh Sahib district by a scrap dealer.

Bhullar had been trying to extort money from the victim. The CBI has so far recovered 1.5 kg of jewellery and ₹5 crore cash from his residence.

The central agency also conducted raids at his office and another location. Harcharan Singh Bhullar was taken from Mohali in Punjab to Panchkula in Haryana before being returned.

In addition to the Punjab Police DIG, CBI took one more accused into custody.