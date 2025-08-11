Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that from the 2026-27 academic session, Class 9 students in CBSE-affiliated schools will be allowed to take their textbooks and notes into certain examinations. The board has approved the introduction of open book exams for languages, mathematics, science and social science, with three paper-based tests each session to be held under the new system.

These exams will be conducted in schools, with students permitted to carry study material related to the subject. The decision aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023, following a pilot study.

Earlier, CBSE experimented with a similar Open Text Based Assessment (OTBA) in 2014. Open book exams focus on comprehension and critical thinking rather than rote memorisation. If successful, the system could later be extended to classes 10, 11 and 12.