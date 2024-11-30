Champions Trophy 2025: PCB takes a u-turn as it agrees to hybrid model, India matches to be played in Dubai

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reportedly had a humiliating climbdown after it refused to back down from its position to consider hybrid model for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 following its tussle with the BCCI.

As per reports, PCB has agreed for a hybrid model with riders that similar policy will be applicable to ICC events slated to take place in India till 2031.

While ICC is yet to respond on the issue, the mellowing down is significant, given that PCB chief had publicly rejected mulling over hybrid model for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Notably, the decision came a day after the International Cricket Council issued an ultimatum to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to either mull over a hybrid model involving India’s matches elsewhere or be prepared to see the tournament shifted out of Pakistan.