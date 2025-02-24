Champions Trophy: Pakistan intel warns of Islamic State plot to kidnap foreigners

After nearly 3 decades, Pakistan is hosting an International Cricket Council (ICC) event. The delay was because of the security concerns in the terror torn country, and looks like the threat hasn’t gone away.

Reportedly, Pakistan’s Intelligence Bureau has warned that Islamic State – Khorasan Province (ISKP) plans to kidnap foreigners, especially Chinese and Arab nationals, attending the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan. The group is reportedly conducting surveillance at key locations.

Notably, India had refused to travel to Pakistan over security concerns and all of India’s matches are taking place in Dubai, including yesterday’s match against Pakistan.

The latest revelation by Pakistan’s own security agency supports Indian stance of not travelling to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy

