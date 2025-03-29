Chandigarh: Student killed in clash between 2 groups during controversial singer Masoom Sharma’s show, 3 others injured

One student was killed during a clash between two groups at a show of singer Masoom Sharma in Chandigarh’s Punjab University. As per reports, the program was organized under the Scirton program at the university where Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma was invited to perform. However, a clash took place between two groups of youths during the show.

Some of the students from one group took out knives and started attacking the other group. Four students were injured after they were stabbed with knives. The perpetrators fled after committing the crime.

The injured students were shifted to hospital, but one of them died there. The victim has been identified as Aditya Thakur, a resident of Himachal Pradesh. He was a 2nd year student of Teachers Training Course. He was stabbed several times on legs and thighs.

Notably, fight didn’t come to the notice of police present there when it was going on, as it was taken place on ground at some distance from the show. Police learnt about it when other students raised an alarm. However, the attackers fled taking advantage of the crowd before the police arrived at the spot.

Singer Masoom Sharma has been in controversies for the past several days. Many of his songs have been removed from YouTube on the orders of Haryana govt. The songs have been removed alleging that they promote gun culture and violence.