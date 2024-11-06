‘Despicable, Characterless man with a history of visiting prostitutes elected as US President’: Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on victory of Donald Trump

On Wednesday, November 16, Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar courted controversy with his comments following the victory of Donald Trump in the US Presidential elections.

In an interview with IANS, Aiyar lamented that a man with a shady character and whose history shows he visited prostitutes has been elected as the President of the United States.

Delhi: On Donald Trump, Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar says, “Ek to mujhe bahut afsos hota hai ki… aise charitra ke aadmi ko, jiska itihaas mein likha hai ki woh Vaishyaon ke paas jaata hai aur unko paise deta hai mooh band karne ke liye, aise zaleel aadmi ko logon ne President chuna hai…”

On November 6, Republican candidate, former President and billionaire Donald Trump won a decisive victory over his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris in the US Presidential elections. Donald Trump is now the President-Elect and going to be the 47th President of the USA.